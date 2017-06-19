THE SPLASHDOWNS - CD Release (Instro Rock´n´Roll) Support: THE TYPHOONS (SurfRock)

Tickets @ all stores !



When The Splashdowns are not devising missions to the moon, inventing fantastic new technology or meddling with forces they couldn't possibly understand, they can be found standing on a stage somewhere in front of an ecstatic audience grinding axes and thumping tubs.



Formed in 1999, The Splashdowns is a unique musical tribute to NASA’s ground staff during the era of the Apollo missions. The four-piece instro-combo, based in Hamburg, Germany has its musical roots planted firmly in the 60's surf-garage sound spiced up with a potent dose of rock & roll.



A strategic use of drums, bass and twin lead guitars combined with a finely balanced thrust-to-weight ratio of The Ventures, The Tornados and Throbbing Gristle produces dangerous pogo-oscillations in every crowd. The set consists of 100% original compositions ranging from exciting high-octane numbers to masterful atmospheric anthems. The band's music has been featured in film and television and each of the 4 commercial releases has been supported by tours throughout Germany and beyond. After a partial hiatus last year, the band is back in 2016 with a fantastic new bass player and yet another genre-defining album.

1997 in Schulau am Elbstrand (somewhere stromabwärts von St. Pauli) gegründet, spielen The Typhoons klassischen 60s Surf-Sound mit zeitgemäßem Punch, waren auf Tour mit den Surfaris, Splashdowns, Stevie and his Sideburns, Razorblades, und haben drei eigene CDs/LPs und Songs auf diversen Samplern veröffentlicht.



Nach zwei Gastspieljahren des brasilianischen Trommelwunders Davi Rodriguez surfen sie jetzt wieder mit Original-Gründungstrommelmeister Rudolpho da Voigto durch eine wilde musikalische Brandung aus versunken geglaubten Klassikern, eigenen Klassikern der Zukunft und Top-Hits von Slayer bis Blondie, von Schulau bis Waikiki!