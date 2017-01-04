Der Hauptpart bei dieser Party legen wir auf Projection.
Die Alte Villa die an einem Waldhang liegt bietet die Perfeckte Möglichkeit die ganze Villa (von aussen so wie drinnen) in eine Illusion-Villa zu Verwandeln
Also seit Gespannt wenn es Heißt ....... ILLUSUION ;-)
LIVE:
Arnox (Question of Prog Records)
Pribe (Question of Prog Records)
DJ´s:
Moonray (Budaya)
Tamahuka (OV-Silence Records)
Kobold (Grasweg Media)
Spx (Landmark Records)
DECO / PROJECTION
Budaya (Berlin)
QOT Family
Eintritt: 10€
(Geburstagskinder haben unter Vorlage des Personalausweises Freien Eintritt)