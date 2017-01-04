ILLUSION

Wann? 17.02.2017 22:00 Uhr

Wo? Maison Musique, Buxtehuder Str. 35, 21073 Hamburg DE
Hamburg: Maison Musique | Herzlich Willkommen zur ILLUSION
Der Hauptpart bei dieser Party legen wir auf Projection.
Die Alte Villa die an einem Waldhang liegt bietet die Perfeckte Möglichkeit die ganze Villa (von aussen so wie drinnen) in eine Illusion-Villa zu Verwandeln
Also seit Gespannt wenn es Heißt ....... ILLUSUION ;-)
LIVE:
Arnox (Question of Prog Records)
https://www.facebook.com/adrian.arnox/?fref=ts
https://soundcloud.com/dj-arnox

Pribe (Question of Prog Records)
https://www.facebook.com/pribe.official/?fref=ts
https://soundcloud.com/pribe_official

DJ´s:
Moonray (Budaya)
https://www.facebook.com/deejaymoonray/?fref=ts
Tamahuka (OV-Silence Records)
https://www.facebook.com/Dj-Tamahuka-3208906046725...
Kobold (Grasweg Media)
https://www.facebook.com/Graswegkobold?fref=ts
Spx (Landmark Records)
https://www.facebook.com/dj.spx.official/?fref=ts

DECO / PROJECTION
Budaya (Berlin)
https://www.facebook.com/budayaprojektion/?fref=ts
QOT Family

Eintritt: 10€
(Geburstagskinder haben unter Vorlage des Personalausweises Freien Eintritt)
