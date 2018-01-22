Lindsay May - From Vancouver, Canada (Singer/Songwriter)

Lindsay May is an award winning Canadian songwriter with gorgeous melodies and the vocals to back it up. She accompanies herself on acoustic guitar and mandolin. Here's what audiences have to say:
- "Lindsay gets 4 E's! Entertaining, engaging, energetic, and expressive. A thoroughly enjoyed show from start to finish. Great songs and variety mixed with personal stories had the audience entranced." - House Concert Host
- "Equipped with an engaging stage presence and a sincere gift for gab, she’s also blessed with a larger-than-life voice and the enthusiasm to drive it home, commanding complete attention." - Roots Music Canada